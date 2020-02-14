|
Marguerite K. “Peggy” (Derix) Reider, 87, wife of the late Thomas Reider, passed away at her home in Pottstown on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Carlton (Fox) Derix. Peggy was very devoted to church at Calvary Baptist Church of Pottstown. She and her husband loved animals and raised 7 cats and 3 dogs. She will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Highland Memorial Park in Pottstown. A memorial church service will also be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Calvary Baptist Church of Pottstown (2096 New Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465). Surviving is her daughter Carol M. Smith, wife of Chancey; sons Thomas N. Reider, husband of Parry Pannozo, and Michael J. Reider; granddaughters Susan Smith and Amber Thomas; great grandchildren Jaylin Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, and Javan Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508) in Marguerite’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020