Marguerite Taylor

Marguerite Taylor Obituary
Marguerite E. Taylor, 103, formerly of East Stroudsburg, died June 21, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident. Born on August 8, 1915 in Cedarville, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Marguerite L. (Bickel) Powell and lived in Monroe County for 73 years. Surviving are two children, Sandra L. Taylor of Dallas, OR and Herman James Taylor of Taos, NM; two brothers, Richard Powell of Shippensburg and Benjamin Powell of Boyertown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, William E. Powell, Jr., Ralph Powell, Aubrey Powell and Clyde Powell; and a sister, June E. Ray. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Pottstown. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 26, 2019
