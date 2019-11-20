The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Gombarick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Gombarick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Gombarick Obituary
Marian E. Gombarick of Pottstown, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2019. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, working, playing her piano, bingo at Manor Care, and traveling. Wife of the late Charles Gombarick, mother of Joan Brown of Pottstown, sister of Marjorie Armstrong of N. Carolina. A graveside service will be on Wed. Nov. 27th at 11:00am at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Stuard Funeral Home Family Owned Since 1822
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -