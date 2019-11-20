|
Marian E. Gombarick of Pottstown, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2019. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, working, playing her piano, bingo at Manor Care, and traveling. Wife of the late Charles Gombarick, mother of Joan Brown of Pottstown, sister of Marjorie Armstrong of N. Carolina. A graveside service will be on Wed. Nov. 27th at 11:00am at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Stuard Funeral Home Family Owned Since 1822
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019