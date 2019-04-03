|
|
Marian O. Miller, 95, of Frederick. Widow of Herman C. Miller. Passed away Monday morning April 1, 2019 at the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center. Born on the farm in Gilbertsville to the late May (Oberholtzer) and Albert Standhardt. She was employed at the Boyertown Casket Company in the touchup and finishing department for over 20 years until her retirement. Marian was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boyertown and was a member of St. John’s Golden Agers Group and a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Boyertown and a Past Worthy Matron. Marian is survived by her sons, Dennis C. husband of JoAnn Miller of Boyertown and Glenn H. husband of Maryann Miller of Doylestown. A brother, Clarence Standhardt of Frederick. Grandchildren, Kristine N. Hauf, Joshua C. Miller, Paul J. Miller and Michael R. Miller. Great Grandchildren, Everett Miller, Hagan Miller, Alexander Hauf, Nicholaus Hauf, Austen Miller and Annabel Hauf. Funeral Services will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. 45 North Reading Ave., Boyertown on Monday April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call Monday at church from 9:45 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marian’s name to Frederick Living 2849 Big Road, Route 73 P.O. Box 498. Frederick, PA 19435. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019