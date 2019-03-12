Home

Marian A. Mumbauer, 87, of Zionsville, and formerly of Red Hill, passed away March 12, 2019. She was the widow of Robert E. Mumbauer. Born in Annville Township, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Donkel) Wagner. Marian was an administrative assistant at the former Perkiomen Clothing Company in Red Hill for 10 years before retiring in 1963. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Niantic. Marian loved gardening, reading, Christian music & ministry, farming, and trips to Lancaster. Surviving is a daughter, Cathy, wife of Rob Eldridge, with whom she resided; and a sister, Lorraine Wagner, of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto, PA 19504. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Church Memorial Fund. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
