Marian Pershinsky

Marian (Spaar) Pershinsky, formerly of Palm, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor. She was the wife of the late William Pershinsky, who died in 2012. Born in Barto, she was a daughter of the late Paul S. and Bertha (Fronheiser) Spaar. Marian was active during World War II as a volunteer with the Pennsburg Ration Board from 1941-1944. Marian was Secretary/Manager for 50 years at Paul S. Spaar Inc. Pontiac and Buick in Palm, where her husband William served as President and Dealer for 25 years before his death. Marian was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, where she served as Organist for 10 years, and also served on the Altar and Rosary Society. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Kehs in 1991 and brother, Francis Spaar in 1934. She is survived by several cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073. Rev. Anthony Hangholt will officiate. Friends will be received at the church from 10-10:45 AM. Burial will be in Most Blessed Sacrament, Bally, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
