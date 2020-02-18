|
Marian E. Wampole, 90, of Pottstown, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Vincent Wampole Sr., with whom she shared 29 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on May 12, 1929, Marian was the first of 10 children to the late W. Paul Collins and Marian E. (Dillman) Collins. Marian’s love of life and wealth of spirit connected with many people. She loved music and was an organist, choir director and led bell choir at several locations. Marian was employed at Princeton University for 15 years but held many other part-time positions making ends meet while raising a family. She loved to compete and played to win as anyone who ever golfed, shot pool or played pinochle against her can attest. A lifelong Phillies fan, she could be found many summer nights listening to the game while sewing, quilting or cross stitching. Marian died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind her gift of love to all who knew her. Marian is survived by her children, James Schupsky, husband of Roberta, Mark Schupsky husband of Maureen, Thomas Schupsky, husband of Beth, and Stephen Schupsky, husband of Kathryn; her step-children, Theresa Sheriff, wife of Albert, Vincent Wampole Jr., Jonathan Wampole, and Joseph Wampole; her siblings, Sheila Rightnour, William Collins, Marsha Peterman, Andrew Collins, Stephen Collins, and Dewey Collins; her numerous grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Phillips, Kathleen Eschbach, and John Collins. A viewing will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian’s memory to the TriCounty Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020