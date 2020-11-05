1/
Marianne C. Mowery
Marianne C. (Cecconi) Mowery, 64, wife of Gary Kenneth Mowery, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Nedra (Schleig) Cecconi. Marianne was a longtime member of Epic Church in Philadelphia. She was an avid (and faithful Amazon) shopper. In her spare time, she loved traveling and going on cruises with her husband Gary, making crafts, and playing board games with her grandchildren. Marianne loved all animals. She was also deeply passionate about her work at Lockheed Martin (40 years). Marianne was philanthropic and enjoyed donating to several charitable organizations, especially Birthright of Pottstown. Surviving along with her husband Gary of 29 years, are her children Eric Mowery, husband of Sandy, Neil Mowery, Christina Soricelli, Andrew Kerns, husband of Lisa, and Stephanie Kerns; brothers Roland (Ron) Cecconi Jr., husband of Pat, Francis (Frank) Cecconi, husband of Kim; sister Sharon Sapp, wife of the late Jimmy; grandchildren Ayden Soricelli, Mason Soricelli, Carter Kerns, and Leroy Kerns; many nieces & nephews; and her dogs Bailey, Milo, and Cooper. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law Jimmy Sapp. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd. (329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468) with Pastor Jake Rainwater officiating. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will also be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/mowery/) or mailed directly to: 5526 West 13400 S. #510 Herriman, Utah 84096, USA, in Marianne’s name. View obituaries or send condolences at www.https://catagnusfuneralhomes.com/

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
329 North Lewis Road
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-1950
