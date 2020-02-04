|
Dr. Marie E. Devine, loving daughter, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Marie was born on October 6, 1940, in Phoenixville to the late John and Rosanna (Devlin) Devine. Marie resided in Royersford. She was predeceased by a brother, as well as a dear friend David Madison. Marie was blessed with friends and family who loved her dearly. It was easy to appreciate her witty, irreverent sense of humor as well as her practical outlook on life. She always brought the “fun” and could speak on almost any subject. Her warmth and easy smile will be missed. Some of her favorite things included her cat Teal’c, reading, poetry, classical music, opera, and world travel. A 1958 graduate of Spring-Ford High School, she continued her passion for learning as she pursued degrees from Ursinus College, Drexel Institute of Technology, and Bryn Mawr College. Her dissertation topic was the Fables of John Dryden. Before retiring in 2006, Marie was the first librarian at the West Campus of Montgomery County Community College, and was responsible for building the collection there from the start. Marie also held positions at the Francis Harvey Green Library at West Chester University, The Lewis Walpole Library at Yale University, Springfield Hospital Medical Library, the D. Hiden Ramsey Library at University of North Carolina and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia Library. Marie will be laid to rest with her beloved family at Gethsemane Cemetery in Reading, PA. Burial will be private.
