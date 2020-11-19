1/1
Marie F. Pence
Marie F. Pence, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Savelloni) Falcone, Sr. Surviving along with her husband, Thomas, are daughters Lisa Ferranti and Beth Ann, wife of Lee Walesyn, III, son Michael Pence, and her brother Anthony Falcone, Jr., husband of Suzanne. Marie is also survived by her five grandchildren, Cora, Lydia, and Travis Walesyn and Julianna and Cooper Pence. Marie and her husband, Thomas owned and operated their own countertop business, Pence Countertops Inc., in Pottstown. They loved being together with their children and grandchildren, especially at their getaway home on the Chesapeake Bay. Marie loved cooking for the family and gathering together over a home cooked meal. Among many things, she will be remembered for her caring nature, her larger-than-life laugh, and her love for her family. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie’s name to Saint Aloysius R.C.C. located at 223 Beech Street, Pottstown, PA. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc. is honored to serve the Pence family. www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
