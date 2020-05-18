Marie G. (Moore) Meck, 97, wife of the late Linwood, formerly of Congo, passed away on Saturday, May 16 at Manor Care in Lancaster. Born in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Anne (Matiasovsky) Moore. Marie was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Bally where she was a former usher and Ladies Auxiliary member. She was also a member of the Legion of Mary. Marie enjoyed crocheting, baking and cooking, and praying the rosary. She also loved to travel, dance and bowl. Surviving are children Joan Crnkovich, wife of Michael, Marietta Meck, and Thomas Meck, husband of Judy; grandchildren Renae Reigner, wife of Kevin, Michael R. Crnkovich, and Mark A. Crnkovich; and great grandchildren Logan, Noah, Judah, and Ezekiel Reigner. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her siblings Joseph Moore, Margaret Kelly, Marty Moore, Elizabeth Weller, Helen Hettrick, Raymond Moore, and Julius Moore. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to the charity of ones choosing. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury from May 18 to May 19, 2020.