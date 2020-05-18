Marie H. Meck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie G. (Moore) Meck, 97, wife of the late Linwood, formerly of Congo, passed away on Saturday, May 16 at Manor Care in Lancaster. Born in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Anne (Matiasovsky) Moore. Marie was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Bally where she was a former usher and Ladies Auxiliary member. She was also a member of the Legion of Mary. Marie enjoyed crocheting, baking and cooking, and praying the rosary. She also loved to travel, dance and bowl. Surviving are children Joan Crnkovich, wife of Michael, Marietta Meck, and Thomas Meck, husband of Judy; grandchildren Renae Reigner, wife of Kevin, Michael R. Crnkovich, and Mark A. Crnkovich; and great grandchildren Logan, Noah, Judah, and Ezekiel Reigner. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her siblings Joseph Moore, Margaret Kelly, Marty Moore, Elizabeth Weller, Helen Hettrick, Raymond Moore, and Julius Moore. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to the charity of ones choosing. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved