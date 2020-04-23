|
Marie K. (Gordon) Gerard, 85, of Pottstown, PA passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on October 31, 1934, the daughter of the late James and the late Kathleen (Guretse) Gordon Sr. She was the wife of Howard G. Gerard and John H. Douglass. Marie had been residing in Pottstown for over 30 years and was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Parish of Pottstown, PA. For many years, she was employed as a Supervisor of a Gulf Gas station located in Jeffersonville, PA. In her retirement years, she found purpose working and volunteering as a receptionist at the Pottstown Hospital, where she was loved by all. In her spare she loved to shop. Most evenings, Marie enjoyed crocheting beautiful blankets for her loved ones. She loved spending time with her granddaughters who were so precious and dear to her. Survivors include daughter Jamie (Dale) Santoferraro of Woolwich Twp., NJ, and her siblings Joan Cahill, of Pottstown, Robert (Dolly) Gordon, of Norristown, William (Pat) Gordon, of Steelton, Dennis (Taffy) Gordon, of Warrington and Sister-in-law Kay Sugalski, of Royersford. Many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren Joseph Ehalt, Anita Pelnis, Alexis Santoferraro, Emma Santoferraro and Julie Santoferraro, and her great grandchildren Dylan Pelnis, Wyatt Pelnis, and Jenna Pelnis. Along with her husbands and parents including step mother Marguerite (Plumly) she was preceded in death by her children Pamela Douglass, John Douglass and Timothy Douglass and her siblings James Gordon Jr,. Julia Smull and Monica Herron. Her service and interment where private. “God has you in his arms, We have you in our hearts.” Arrangements By Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020