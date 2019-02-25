The Mercury Obituaries
Marie Koch (Levengood) Kutz, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Douglass Village in Douglassville. She was the loving wife of Stauffer Yocom Kutz. Marie was born April 20, 1928 to Martha Koch Levengood and Cresson Levengood in Amityville, PA. Marie was raised by her maternal grandparents, Sam and Alice Koch and family, Maternal Aunt Pauline Hartman filled the role of mother, sister and best friend.
In addition to her spouse of 71 years, she is survived by son Scott Kutz, of Mechanicsburg, PA, son Kurt Kutz (spouse of Alice) Springdale, AK, grandchildren Schley Andrew Kutz (spouse of Mandy), Mary Alice Kutz and Jonathan Thomas Kutz. Great grandchildren Effie Kutz and August Kutz. She is also survived by her brother, Stuart Levengood, sister Betty Shenk and Aunt Clara Koch (widow of Paul Koch). Also many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Stanley Levengood and Richard Levengood.
Marie was a member of Shenkel United Church of Christ, Pottstown, PA.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Shenkel U.C.C., Unionville & Shenkel Roads, Pottstown. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday at the church. A celebration of life will be held in Shenkel U.C.C. Social Hall immediately following the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your place of worship or the .
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 24, 2019
