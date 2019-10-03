|
Marie (Fedick) Lombardi, 92, wife of the late Joseph Lombardi of Phoenixville, PA died on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born on October 26, 1926 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry and Katherine (Kowal) Fedick. She worked as a Electronics Technician for Control Data in Audubon, PA. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Phoenixville Chapter of AARP, Phoenixville Senior Center, and former Post #1564 Auxiliary. She is survived by 1 brother, Harry Fedick, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Peter, John, and Joseph Fedick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Ann Chapel, 604 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. A viewing will be held in Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church at 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019