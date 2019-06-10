|
Marie Elizabeth Schollenberger of Colebrookdale Twp., passed away on June 7, 2019 at Chestnut Knoll Boyertown. She was born in Philadelphia, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Boyd) Bieller. Marie was 83 years old.
Marie and her late husband Kenneth M. Schollenberger have 3 children Karl Schollenberger, David Schollenberger and Kevin Schollenberger all of Boyertown. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons, and her brother in law Leon Vroman of Boyertown. She was also predeceased by her sister Margaret Vroman.
Marie worked at Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Co., for 47 years, last working in 2017. She also worked at the former Bause's drug store in Boyertown.
She professed to be the world #1 cat lover, with an equal love for birds as well. Marie often expressed that she had the "Greatest Grammy in the World", as she also followed in this sentiment with her own grandchildren. She was also very active in her community. Serving as past president of the Society of Farm Women of Berks Co. Group 3, St. Columbkill Senior Club, and Friendship H & L Fire Co. She was a member of St. John Hill UCC and was a member of the Women's Guild and served as a past president.
At St. John Hill UCC Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown, PA 19512, the Viewing will be held at 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Funeral Service will follow be at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow the Funeral Service at Hill Church Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution should be made to the church at St.JohnUCC.org.
Published in The Mercury on June 9, 2019