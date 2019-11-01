|
Marilyn A. (Taney) Patzuk, 86, wife of the late Andrew Patzuk of Mont Clare, PA died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born on February 7, 1933 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Thelma (Ettinger) Taney. She worked at Lee Tires in Conshohocken and then retired from Dettra Flag Co. in Oaks as a Finisher. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mont Clare, PA. She loved gardening, yard work, and crafting. She is survived by 2 children: Daughter, Pamela Patzuk and son, Andrew Patzuk. Brother-in-law, James Patzuk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service in Otterbein United Methodist Church, 181 Walnut Street, Mont Clare, PA on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Robert Ettinger officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held in church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 181 Walnut Street, Mont Clare, PA 19453.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 3, 2019