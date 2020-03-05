|
|
Marion E. (Bailey) Schappell, 101, formerly of Kutztown, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020 in Maidencreek Place, Maidencreek Twp., where she was a resident for five years. She was the widow of John L. Schappell, who died in 1982. Born in Greenwich Township, Marion was a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Minnie E. (Wisser) Bailey. She was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Krumsville and Lyons Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Marion was a Homemaker, who enjoyed taking care of her home. She was an avid gardener and seamstress who loved to go antiquing. She is survived by her two children, Faye E. (Schappell), wife of Lester C. Miller, and Ronald L., husband of Linda L. (Haring) Schappell, both of Kutztown; seven grandchildren, Eileen R. Miller, LeAnn M. Kolson, Linda K. Rutherford, Julie L. Miller, Jennifer L. Schappell, Lizabeth L. Bardach and Jonathan L. Schappell; 19 great- grandchildren and 31 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Marion was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher L. Schappell, and siblings, Harlan, Vernon, Elaine and Jean. A funeral service to celebrate Marion’s life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown (Krumsville), PA, with Vicar Jeremiah T. Heydt, officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining New Bethel Zion Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. The family requests contributions be made in Marion’s memory to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020