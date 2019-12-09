|
Marion R. (Rupert) Shollenberger, 92, wife of the late Glenn H. Shollenberger, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Sanatoga, she was the daughter of the late C. Norton and Bertha (Levan) Rupert. Marion enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a member of Zion’s United Church of Christ in Pottstown. Marion enjoyed packing a lunch and spending the day out on the boat at Lake Wallenpaupack. She liked to go spotting for deer. She loved all animals, especially her 2 cats Shelly and Pearl. When she was younger, she liked to dance at the Elk’s Lodge and Sunnybrook ballroom. Surviving are her daughters Wendy L. Shuick, wife of Joseph P. Shuick, and Jill Hambleton; sister-in-law Betty Thompson of Bowie, MD; grandchildren David and Gretchen Pascal; many nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her granddaughter Heather Pascal, brother C. Norton Rupert Jr., and brother R. Bruce Rupert. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County SPCA (1059 Sweisford Rd, Perkiomenville, PA 18074) in Marion’s name.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 10, 2019