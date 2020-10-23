1/1
Marjorie Christman
Marjorie (Knopp) Christman, 76, wife of Lloyd Christman, of Stowe were married for 57 years. Marjorie passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence while surrounded by loved ones. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Berardi) Knopp and the late Raymond Knopp. In addition to Marjorie’s love for her family, she enjoyed spoiling her Golden Retriever Grandpuppy, Romeo and her cat, Miss Cameo. Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling and taking trips to the casino. Marjorie graduated from Pottsgrove High School and earned a Cosmetology degree from Empire Beauty School. She worked for Alberts Beauty Salon in Pottstown and later worked for Lords and Ladies Salon. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters; Megan Christman and Lori (Seyler) Christman. She was a loving grandmother and so proud of her one grandson, Joshua Seyler. She is also survived by one sister, Joanne Wieczorek. Marjorie was predeceased by one brother Billy Knopp. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc., Pottstown is assisting the family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
