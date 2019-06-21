The Mercury Obituaries
Marjorie J. Deets

Marjorie J. Deets Obituary
1944 - 2019 Marjorie J. Deets of Surfside Beach died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on February 2, 1944 in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Geraldine Vogt. Mrs. Deets had worked as an aide at Penshurst State Hospital and at Spring City Knitting Mills, and as a waitress. She met and married her husband Richard Deets Jr. and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. She enjoyed camping and making crafts. After Richard retired from the Pottstown Police Force they moved to Surfside Beach, SC and enjoyed the beach, fishing and crabbing. Mrs. Deets was preceded in death by brothers, John Vogt and Ronald Stover and a sister, Patricia Seyler. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Todd Deets; daughters, Sheri (Deets) Brown and Tara Deets; nine grandchildren, Therron, Jennelle and Jacob Deets, Hannah Brown, Joshua, Gabriel, Zachery, Asher and Harley; four great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Macy and Madison Deets, Collin Deets and Briele Reynolds. Services will be private. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on June 22, 2019
