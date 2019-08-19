|
Mark Schnee, 64, of Perkiomenville Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on August 14, 2019. He had a wonderful upbringing by his parents Arthur and Ann O’Donnell Schnee, along with his sister Clare. He graduated from Perkiomen Valley High School in 1972 and York College In 1976. Since then, Mark built his career in the Mental Health field, where his patience, intellect, and wit were appreciated by clients, their families, and colleagues alike. His 30 years of employment at Abington Jefferson Hospital were coming to a close, as he was planning to retire on October 4th of this year. Although he was not yet retired, his one week on, one week off schedule allowed him to play hard as much as he worked hard. Mark had many pleasures in life. He adored his wife of 32 years, Rosalie Lisa, and his daughter Corinne as much as they adored him. His relationship with his sister, Clare, was something he held dear. Mark’s diverse passions included cooking grand meals for family and friends (although only after 9 pm), spending time at the cabin on the Upper Delaware, and attempting to reel in that special fish in hopes of seeing his name on the Yuengling trophy. He loved people, dogs, a beverage or two, and the outdoors. Rosalie, Clare, Corinne and her love John Stacy, would like to extend their gratitude for all of the love and support that they are receiving at this time. Arrangements by www.morrellfuneralhome.com. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 12-3 at the Woodside Lodge at Spring Mountain 159 East Park Avenue, Schwenksville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance in Mental Illness) at namimontcopa.org or the Sierra Club at Sierraclub.org.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019