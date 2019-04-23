|
Mark D. Stinley, 79, beloved husband of 58 years of Nancy A. (Cardy) Stinley, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Telford, PA, he was the oldest son of the late Margaret (Detweiler) and Marvin J. Stinley. As a young man, Mark tended his family’s farm in Sassamansville and was a 1957 graduate of Boyertown High School. He was a career truck driver and purchased his first Peterbilt in 1968. Mark was employed by Pillsbury for many years and by Landis Leasing until his retirement. He drove over four million miles cross-country during the course of his 40-year career and was known for his many entertaining stories about life on the road. He was a hard-working man who always put the responsibility of caring for his family first. Mark was a lifelong fisherman who shared his love of the sport with his family. At least three generations were taught the proper way to tie a clinch knot and the art of the purple worm by his steady hands. Many summers were spent fishing and waterskiing on Lakes Wallenpaupack, Blue Marsh, Marsh Creek, and Lower Beverley. He thoroughly enjoyed old westerns and Sudoku. A tinkerer and a wood-worker, his grandchildren loved their many adventures on the farm with “Pap,” working together on an endless supply of exciting projects. Mark is survived by his children, David M. Stinley of Barto and Judith A., wife of Richard J. Heller of Boyertown, and four siblings: Esther Stinley, Ruth Zuber, Betty Coan, and Mary Kapcala. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Nathan D. Stinley of De Ridder, Louisiana, Jessica A., wife of Gary Stevens of Collegeville, and Rachel E. Stinley of Bechtelsville, as well as nine adoring great grandchildren and many other extended family members. He is predeceased by his brother M. James Stinley and two grandsons, Adam M. Stinley and Ryan R. Farris. A celebration of life will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation for friends and family will take place at the funeral home from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Penn Medicine at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program= MC&fund=629538 Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019