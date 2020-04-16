|
|
Martena I. (Shelton) Roshon, 67, of Boyertown, formerly of Pottstown, wife of the late Robert K. Roshon Jr., passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at her home after her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charlie M. and Rosa I. (Hagenbach) Shelton. Martena was a 1970 graduate of Pottstown High School. She worked for Stanley G. Flagg and Limerick Twp. Sewer Authority and went on to retire in 2019 from Ursinus College as the Gift Records Coordinator. Martena liked going to Florida and Ocean City, NJ and loved going to concerts with her daughters. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and family gatherings. Surviving are daughters Jaime Roshon-Wilcha, wife of Nathan, and Lindsay Roshon, and brothers Richard Shelton, husband of Kathleen, Kevin Shelton, husband of Mary, and Delmar Shelton, husband of Cheryl. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother Albert Shelton. Services and interment are private, but a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martena’s name to the , P.O. Box, 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020