Martha L. (Adams) Francis, 65, wife of Michael R. Francis of Phoenixville, PA died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Seasons Hospice. Born and raised in Valley Forge, PA she was the daughter of the late Louis and Miriam (Beadle) Adams. She graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1972 and worked in Medical Records for Phoenixville Medical Associates in Phoenixville for over 20 years and she also sold Avon for over 30 years. Martha and her husband enjoyed traveling and bowling. She is survived by 2 daughters: Michelle Francis and Melvin Pacheco; Kimberly wife of Benjamin Ross. Brother, John husband of Pat Adams. Niece, Rebecca Adams. Mother-in-law, Mary wife of the late Merrill Francis. Brother-in-laws, Robert husband of Mary Francis, James husband of Donna Francis and their children, Jacob, Lisa, and William. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Mary Black Rock Cemetery, Phoenixville, PA. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Phoenixville Hospital Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund, 824 Main Street, Phoenixville, Suite 101, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 16, 2019