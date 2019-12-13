The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha L. Francis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha L. Francis Obituary
Martha L. (Adams) Francis, 65, wife of Michael R. Francis of Phoenixville, PA died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Seasons Hospice. Born and raised in Valley Forge, PA she was the daughter of the late Louis and Miriam (Beadle) Adams. She graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1972 and worked in Medical Records for Phoenixville Medical Associates in Phoenixville for over 20 years and she also sold Avon for over 30 years. Martha and her husband enjoyed traveling and bowling. She is survived by 2 daughters: Michelle Francis and Melvin Pacheco; Kimberly wife of Benjamin Ross. Brother, John husband of Pat Adams. Niece, Rebecca Adams. Mother-in-law, Mary wife of the late Merrill Francis. Brother-in-laws, Robert husband of Mary Francis, James husband of Donna Francis and their children, Jacob, Lisa, and William. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Mary Black Rock Cemetery, Phoenixville, PA. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Phoenixville Hospital Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund, 824 Main Street, Phoenixville, Suite 101, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -