Martha Mary (Whitacre) Moyer, 89, wife of the late Robert William Moyer, Pottstown, formerly of Spring City, passed away on October 26th. Born in Colebrookdale, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Paula (Venzke) Whitacre. Martha was a 1947 graduate of Boyertown High School, where she was in the high school band as a banner carrier and color guard. She and her husband operated a small grocery store in Spring City from 1949 to 1955. Martha also worked in several area knitting mills over the years. She is survived by her daughter Nancy J. Anspach, wife of Timothy Anspach, of Royersford, and son Robert J. Moyer, husband of Heidi Moyer, of Boyertown, PA; Six grandchildren, Steven, husband of Mandy; Jason, husband of Jordan & Joshua; Adam, husband of Whitney, Alison, Austin, husband of Brittany; and great grandchildren, Caden and Brody Anspach, Conner, Kaylee and Christian Moyer and Kyra Yonkovitch; Lucas and Ella Moyer. She is predeceased by her daughter Susan R. Moyer. Services and interment are private at the wishes of Martha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha’s name to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105).
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019