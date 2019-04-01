|
Martin K. Lyons, 80, of Linfield, formerly of Havertown, husband of Susan Theresa (Haggerty) Lyons, passed away Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Pottstown Hospital.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Beatrice T. (McCann) Lyons.
Marty was a member of the Woodland String Band since the age of 12. He was an active member of the AOH, Knights of Columbus, and his parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta.
Surviving along with his wife is one daughter Megan Kephart wife of Marc; three sisters Mary DeGothseir wife of William, Helen Lyons, and Patricia Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Marty was predeceased by his brother Thomas J. Lyons.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473, with Fr. Paul Brandt officiating. Burial will be private at St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00-10:45 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martin's memory to St. Katherine Day School, 930 Bowman Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096.
