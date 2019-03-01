The Mercury Obituaries
Marvin Reifsnyder Obituary
Marvin B. Reifsnyder, 104, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hidden Springs Senior Living Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church with The Rev. Terry Clark officiating. Burial will be private. Mr. Reifsnyder was born on December 10, 1914 in Boyertown, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel and Mabel Becker Reifsnyder. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Nyman Reifsnyder and his brother, Leroy Reifsnyder (Flossie). He was a WWII Navy Veteran and held memberships with the American Legion Post 53, VFW Post 1860, Elks Lodge 2382 and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 829. He was a longtime member of Dranesville United Methodist Church before becoming a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church. Survivors include his son, Rev. Alan G. Reifsnyder (Libby) of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughter, Maggie Sawaya (Salim) of Annandale, Virginia; great grandson, Emile Sawaya also of Annandale and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 7, 2019
