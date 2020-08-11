Mary A. Eagle, age 97, of Butler, PA, formerly of Royersford, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler, PA. Born on September 4, 1922 at her home in Royersford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah D. and Elizabeth (Corson) Eagle. Mary was a 1940 graduate of Royersford High School. She was a lifelong member of the Royersford Church of the Nazarene, where she was a Sunday School teacher for multiple generations. Mary worked for a short time after graduation at Gruber’s Knitting Mill, at the Royersford Needleworks for 18 years and then the Valley Forge Flag Company, Spring City, PA for 10 years until she retired in 1969 to care for her Mother. She also took great pride in watching her “adopted” daughter, Stacey grow up. She cared deeply for family and others. Mary enjoyed entertaining and feeding people, as well as gardening, playing games and writing emails/cards to many. Mary is survived by her “adopted” daughter, Stacey, wife of Doug Stong of Collegeville, PA, “adopted” granddaughter, Jordyne Stong, of Collegeville, PA; sister-in-law Rosalyn, wife of the late Glenn Eagle of Butler, PA; nieces Sheryl Eagle of Butler, PA, Beth, wife of Gene Hill of Butler, PA, and Deborah Spurgeon of Katy, TX; nephews Nelson, husband of Nancy Eagle of TX, Glen, husband of Connie Erb of Pennsburg, PA; many great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Eunice Eagle, and two brothers, Glenn Eagle and Paul Eagle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Royersford Church of the Nazarene, 445 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Clarke and Rev. Paul W. Thornhill. Burial will be held in the Limerick Church Burial Ground, Royersford, PA. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the church. Masks will be required to enter the church, and social distance guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Royersford Church of the Nazarene at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, PA.