1/
Mary A. Eagle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Eagle, age 97, of Butler, PA, formerly of Royersford, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler, PA. Born on September 4, 1922 at her home in Royersford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah D. and Elizabeth (Corson) Eagle. Mary was a 1940 graduate of Royersford High School. She was a lifelong member of the Royersford Church of the Nazarene, where she was a Sunday School teacher for multiple generations. Mary worked for a short time after graduation at Gruber’s Knitting Mill, at the Royersford Needleworks for 18 years and then the Valley Forge Flag Company, Spring City, PA for 10 years until she retired in 1969 to care for her Mother. She also took great pride in watching her “adopted” daughter, Stacey grow up. She cared deeply for family and others. Mary enjoyed entertaining and feeding people, as well as gardening, playing games and writing emails/cards to many. Mary is survived by her “adopted” daughter, Stacey, wife of Doug Stong of Collegeville, PA, “adopted” granddaughter, Jordyne Stong, of Collegeville, PA; sister-in-law Rosalyn, wife of the late Glenn Eagle of Butler, PA; nieces Sheryl Eagle of Butler, PA, Beth, wife of Gene Hill of Butler, PA, and Deborah Spurgeon of Katy, TX; nephews Nelson, husband of Nancy Eagle of TX, Glen, husband of Connie Erb of Pennsburg, PA; many great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Eunice Eagle, and two brothers, Glenn Eagle and Paul Eagle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Royersford Church of the Nazarene, 445 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Clarke and Rev. Paul W. Thornhill. Burial will be held in the Limerick Church Burial Ground, Royersford, PA. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the church. Masks will be required to enter the church, and social distance guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Royersford Church of the Nazarene at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved