Mary Ann Conley (Bauer) was called to a heavenly family reunion with her parents, Paul & Helen Bauer who gave birth to Mary Ann at home in Bally, Pennsylvania on October 31, 1946. Mary Ann better known as Sunshine to the love of her life, Albert Conley, Sr. resided in Barto, Pennsylvania. Al was by her side and they just finished telling each other how much they loved one another when she peacefully closed her eyes on July 13, 2020. She had a huge heart that was filled with love for everyone. She will be remembered for always saying “I love you” and giving heartfelt hugs. Her life was a living example of how to be kind and compassionate to one another. Mary Ann was the oldest of 5, she adored her siblings…Rita Schott wife of Ronald, Margaret Moyer wife of Ronnie, Francis Bauer who would like to remind everyone his sister taught him how to drive stick shift and wife Linda who remembers her kind heart every Sunday when she uses the Wizard of Oz cup she gave her, and the youngest sibling Joseph Bauer and wife Debbie. She enjoyed baking and was known for her special mud surprise dessert. She adored driving her beloved Oldsmobile convertible. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband and family. Mary Ann had a love of music and when riding in the car she would be singing along. She loved anything chocolate and peanut butter. She was an avid Jeff Gordon fan. She was fond of butterflies, hummingbirds and the color purple. When you see a butterfly think of Mary Ann. Her and Al loved to watch the wildlife at their home and often fed the critters begging at the door. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Jake, Kim, Steve, Krissy, Wendy and Tiffany. When she married Al, she loving welcomed his 3 grown children, Roxanne, Albert and Wendy. They would have celebrated 27 wonderful years together this week. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, kindness and patience. She was blessed to have her best friend Donna wife of Bill in her life. Mary Ann worked at Bally Case and Cooler, Great American Knitting Mills and finally rounded out her career at Red Hill Dental Office before retiring. She will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed every day. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store