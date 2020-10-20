1/
Mary Ann Edleman
Mary Ann (Bachmurski) Edleman, 89, formerly of Cherry Lane, Pottstown, recently of Amity Place, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert Edleman. The couple married October 8, 1950 and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown on August 6, 1931, Mary Ann was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Kabzymiski) Bachmurski. She was a Pottstown High School graduate, Class of 1949. She was a machine operator of the former Uniform Tube in Pottstown until retirement in 1997. In addition to her husband, Robert, Mary Ann is survived by three children: David Edleman and his wife, Carol of Schwenksville, Linda (Edleman) Royer and her husband, Ricky of Pottstown and Kathleen (Edleman) Hospador, and her husband Gerry of Colorado; four grandchildren: Andrew Hospador, Abby Hospador, Rebecca (Royer) Messinger and Matthew Royer; two great grandchildren, Cole Messinger and Ava Messinger and a sister, Rose (Bachmurski) Orzel, wife of the late John Orzel of Florida. Mary Ann is predeceased by her precious great granddaughter, Stella Grace Messinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473 with Rev. Fr. Paul C. Brandt as celebrant. Family and friends will be received at the church from 9 to 10am. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Inc., Pottstown is honored to serve the family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
