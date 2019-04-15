|
Mary Ann (Canceliere) Karpinski, of Monroe Ave, Stowe, widow of Joseph “Karpy” E. Karpinski, Sr., passed away on Monday at her residence. Born in Stowe, PA, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Canceliere and the late Margaret “Maggie” (Wright) Canceliere. She was a graduate of West Pottsgrove High School. Mary Ann was the owner of Karpy’s Tavern, Stowe for over fifty years. She was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, Stowe. Mary Ann was a member of the Doe Club, Pottstown, St. Gabriel’s Lodge, Stowe, and served the West Pottsgrove Township community as a census taker and tax collector. She is survived by two sons, Joseph E. Karpinski and his wife Patricia, Stowe, Edward J. Karpinski and his wife Melanie, Oxford, PA; a daughter Jody E. wife of Joel A. Sweinhart, N. Coventry Twp.; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Florence Attilio. A funeral mass will be held 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, 127 E. Howard St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Father Gregory Hickey. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing Wednesday from 10:30 to 12:00 P.M. at the church. To keep Mary Ann’s memory alive when you hear “Old Time Rock and Roll” think of her. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Church at the above address or Stretch the Ride 1611 Medical Dr., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019