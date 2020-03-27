The Mercury Obituaries
Mary Ann Pence Obituary
Mary Ann (Frech) Pence, 84, widow of Carl L. Pence, passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Pearl (Dengler) Frech. A private funeral service will be in Highland Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church “Shares of Faith” 150 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464 Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. www.schumacherandbenner.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020
