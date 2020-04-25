The Mercury Obituaries
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Mary Ann (Camaho) Rohrbach, 83, of New Hanover Twp., passed away on April 23, 2020. A webcast of Mary Ann’s services will be available on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com to view the webcast. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to Partnership with Native Americans online at: https://secure2.convio.net/nrcst/site/Donation2?df_id=5980&5980.donation=form1.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 26, 2020
