|
|
Mary (Bauer) Banyai, 96, of Pottstown, wife of the late George Banyai Sr., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julie (Wargo) Bauer. Mary was a member of St. James UCC Church in Limerick. She enjoyed crafting and was a loving mother and grandmother. Surviving is son George Banyai Jr., husband of Karen; daughter Mary Jane Souder, wife of Steve; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by 2 siblings and a granddaughter. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. James UCC Church, 321 S. Limerick Road, Limerick, PA 19468-1607. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020