Mary Bernadette Matta, 83, widow of the late Eugene J. Matta, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice. She was a graduate of Royersford High Shool, Class of 1954. A strong woman of faith and family, Bernadette spent most of her life in the Phoenixville Area. She was an active member of the Phoenixville community: serving on the Senior Center Board, assisting at St. Monica’s (Berwyn) as a Eucharistic Minister, volunteering at St Mary’s shelter and most recently care-giving for her grandson after the loss of her daughter. Bernadette was a lifelong tennis player who loved spending time with family and friends. Bernadette leaves behind her devoted son, Michael (husband of Vanessa); sister, Helen Ludwick, and four grandchildren: Tobias Ford, Gavin, Ava and Evan Matta, and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 -10:15 AM prior to the funeral mass at St. Monica’s RC Church, 63 Main Street, Berwyn. A memorial mass will begin at 10:30 AM in St. Monica’s Church. Burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery, 305 W. Pothouse Road, Phoenixville will be held immediately following the Mass. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be recommended. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com
. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home. Phoenixville, PA.