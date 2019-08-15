|
Mary Elizabeth (Leavenworth) Bidgood, died at Forest Park Rehab Center in Carlisle, PA, on July 20th , following a long illness. Born on February 4, 1951 in Manchester, NH, to J. Lynn and Marie (Bunt) Leavenworth (both deceased), Mary and her family lived in multiple places and knew people from all walks of life. She worked in jobs ranging from running a dog kennel to owning her own day care to being a greeter at Wal-Mart. She loved animals (especially her cat, Kris Kringle), children, fishing, and gardening. Her faith was also a source of strength and comfort. A favorite verse was “This is the day the Lord has made. We should rejoice and be glad in it.” Mary (known by many as Mary Beth) was a gifted storyteller and was passionate about sharing experiences she had and about family members. She will be remembered for her creativity and her unique way of seeing the world. Surviving family members include her husband of nearly 46 years, Bob; her daughter, Liz (Greg) Bidgood Enders; grandchildren Micah, Kara, and Jonah Bidgood Enders, sisters Nancy (Gene - deceased) Beck and Deborah (Nick) Carter; brother James (Sandi) Leavenworth; brother-in-law Richard (Ann Steiner) Bidgood and sister-in-law Barbara (Ward -- deceased) Henry; and nephews and nieces. A family interment service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap on Monday, August 19th. An open memorial service will follow at noon at Ridgeway Community Church of the Brethren, followed by a meal and time of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ridgeway Community Church of the Brethren (525 N. Progress Ave. Harrisburg, PA, 17109) or to Unicef (www.unicef.org or 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038).
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019