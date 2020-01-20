|
|
Mary C. (Saylor) Boone, 101, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Pottstown, PA. She was the wife of the late George H. Boone, who passed in 2017. Born in Schwenksville, PA, on April 24, 1918, Mary was the daughter of the late Nelson and Wilhelmina (Minninger) Saylor. She is survived by her niece, nephew, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sisters, Kathryn Ott and Ida Mae Kohler. A viewing will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Montgomery County SPCA online at https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/Page/HowYouCanHelp or mailed to 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222 Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020