Mary E. Reagle (nee Seasholtz) Mary E. (Seasholtz) Reagle, 78, of Boyertown, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 9 at Pottstown Hospital after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Eugene I. and Ethel M. (Pierce) Seasholtz. Mary was raised in Fagleysville and was a 1959 Graduate of Boyertown High School. She worked up until her passing at Chestnut Knoll as their receptionist. Surviving are her nephews James, Timothy, and David Seasholtz; nieces Joan Herb and Vanessa Iacone; and ten great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Douglas and John Seasholtz. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 11:00AM at Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements.