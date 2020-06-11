Mary E. Reagle (nee Seasholtz) Mary E. (Seasholtz) Reagle, 78, of Boyertown, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 9 at Pottstown Hospital after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Eugene I. and Ethel M. (Pierce) Seasholtz. Mary was raised in Fagleysville and was a 1959 Graduate of Boyertown High School. She worked up until her passing at Chestnut Knoll as their receptionist. Surviving are her nephews James, Timothy, and David Seasholtz; nieces Joan Herb and Vanessa Iacone; and ten great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Douglas and John Seasholtz. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 11:00AM at Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuenralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.