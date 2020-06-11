Mary E. (Seasholtz) Reagle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Reagle (nee Seasholtz) Mary E. (Seasholtz) Reagle, 78, of Boyertown, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 9 at Pottstown Hospital after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Eugene I. and Ethel M. (Pierce) Seasholtz. Mary was raised in Fagleysville and was a 1959 Graduate of Boyertown High School. She worked up until her passing at Chestnut Knoll as their receptionist. Surviving are her nephews James, Timothy, and David Seasholtz; nieces Joan Herb and Vanessa Iacone; and ten great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Douglas and John Seasholtz. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 11:00AM at Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuenralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved