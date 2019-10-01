|
Mary E. “Mollie” (Carey) Weand, 90, wife of the late Harold F. “Chick” Weand passed away on Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 at Seasons Hospice. Born on March 20, 1929, in Phoenixville, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Agnes E. (Donnelly) Carey. Mollie attended St. Mary’s School and was active in planning the annual class reunions. She was also a graduate of Phoenixville High School. She worked at the former W. T. Grant Company, as well as at Cherashore’s Women’s Clothing Store, then for many years at the lottery counter at Gateway Pharmacy. Mollie was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Ladies Auxiliary, and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Notre Dame Division 2. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage and never missed Sunday mass. Mollie is survived by two daughters: Patricia, wife of William Clemens Jr., and Judith Hanauer. She had six grandchildren: William (wife, Tanya) Clemens, Jason (wife, Amanda) Clemens, Matthew (wife, Allyson) Hanauer, Alyson Hanauer, Erin (husband, Joseph) Pasukinis, and Evan (wife, Alexandra) Hanauer; six great grandchildren: Patrick, Molly, Aiden, Brandon, Jakob, and Reese; Brother, Robert, husband of Joan Carey; Sister-in-law, Eleanor Carey. She was preceded in death by two brothers: William Carey and James Carey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and at St. Mary Church on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019