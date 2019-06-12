|
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Reed) Fronheiser, 100, widow of Herbert D. Fronheiser; and also predeceased by her companion of 17 years Clarence S. Yergey of Pottstown, PA, she passed away on June 6, 2019 at the Keystone Villa PC, Douglassville. Betty was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Elva Reed. Graduated as an honor student from Boyertown High School in 1936 and began her job as a Secretary in the Purchasing Department of The Eastern Foundry Company, Boyertown, immediately after graduation. She retired after 48 years at the same job. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bechtelsville, PA. where she served on church council, various committees, Sunday School Superintendent, and a leader in the Women’s group. Betty also served as Secretary and President of the Northeastern PA Lutheran Church Women. A Past Matron and District Deputy of Faith Chapter #444 OES, she served as secretary for 27 years. She was active at The Lutheran Home in Topton where she served as Secretary of the Executive Board. Betty loved cats and supported the ASPCA and SPCA. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville. The Reverend Eugene Zaiser will officiate. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Bechtelsville Union Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Organ Fund of Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA 19505 or to Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweifford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074. The Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 15, 2019