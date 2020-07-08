1/1
Mary Elizabeth (Jachowski) Retelle
Mary Elizabeth Retelle (born Jachowski) passed away on July 5, 2020 at her home in Scottsdale, AZ. She was 99 years old. Born March 16, 1921 at her maternal grandparents home at the Iron Bridge on Warwick Furnace Road, East Nantmeal, PA to Raymond V. Jachowski and Mary Diamond Jachowski whose home was in New York City at the time. They later bought the PA home nearby and moved to PA about 1924. Mary attended Murray’s one room school and Warwick High School. During the years of WWII she worked for the Sperry Gyroscope Co. in Brooklyn, NY. It was there that she met John Powers Retelle. They married in 1942 and had two sons, John P. Retelle Jr, PhD, LtCol USAF retired (Joan)Louisville, KY, and Richard P. Retelle (Colleen)Las Vegas, NV, Three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband and sisters Eleanor Pollock of Pottstown, PA and Anna Silknitter of East Nantmeal, PA.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
