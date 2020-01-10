|
Mary Ellen Nodolski, 59, companion of Glenn Sell of Reading, PA passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rosanne M. (Durchin) Nodolski. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gabriel’s R.C.C. 127 E. Howard St. Stowe, PA on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11 A.M. Viewings will be held on Tuesday Evening January 14th from 7-9 P.M. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High Street, Pottstown, PA. A viewing will also be held on Wednesday morning from 9-11 A.M. at St. Gabriel’s R.C.C. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe, PA. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020