Mary Enge
Mary (Mortensen) Enge Mary (Mortensen) Enge, 75, of Royersford, wife of the late Vernon Enge, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family. Born in Valley City, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Marie (Archbold) Mortensen. Mary loved to read and teach. She was the Librarian at Spring-Ford High School for nearly three decades. She also enjoyed photography and loved to spend time with her friends and family. Surviving are her two sons Eric and Evan Enge; grandson Christopher Stinger; and two brothers John Mortensen, husband of Jacqueline and James Mortensen, husband of Sharon. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 838 Walnut St., Royersford, PA 19468 with Fr. Tadeusz Gorka officiating. Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd. and on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:00-10:15 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Free Library of Philadelphia at https://libwww.freelibrary.org/support/index.cfm View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
