Mary Frances “Louie” Leonetti, 91, widow of the late Paul Leonetti, and her travel companion the late Al Momme passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 in her home. She was born May 2, 1928 in Mt. Carmel (Northumberland County) to the late Edward and the late Anna (Gallagher) Donahue. A graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Reading PA, Mary became employed by Pennhurst Hospital and later continued nursing at the Phoenixville Hospital. Mary was an active member of the Spring Ford Community volunteering in nursing homes with a Therapy dog. After retirement, Al and Louie traveled to Germany, Italy, France and many other countries. Her smile greeted you at the Historic 7 Stars Inn as a hostess and she was an active Silver Sneakers gym member at the YMCA. Louie was a woman of faith, she loved her church and her Sacred Heart parish, she even sang in the choir. Louie leaves behind, her loving children: Daughter, Edanna “E.” Hegedus. Son, Paul “Trip” Leonetti; five grandchildren: Max, Nick, Jared, Sarah and Aimee and one great-grandchild: Maleena. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Memorial Mass on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart RC Church, 838 Walnut Street, Royersford, PA 19468. A private visitation and burial was held Saturday, April 18 at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
