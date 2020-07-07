1/
Mary Frances Leonetti
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances “Louie” Leonetti, 91, widow of the late Paul Leonetti, and her travel companion the late Al Momme passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 in her home. She was born May 2, 1928 in Mt. Carmel (Northumberland County) to the late Edward and the late Anna (Gallagher) Donahue. A graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Reading PA, Mary became employed by Pennhurst Hospital and later continued nursing at the Phoenixville Hospital. Mary was an active member of the Spring Ford Community volunteering in nursing homes with a Therapy dog. After retirement, Al and Louie traveled to Germany, Italy, France and many other countries. Her smile greeted you at the Historic 7 Stars Inn as a hostess and she was an active Silver Sneakers gym member at the YMCA. Louie was a woman of faith, she loved her church and her Sacred Heart parish, she even sang in the choir. Louie leaves behind, her loving children: Daughter, Edanna “E.” Hegedus. Son, Paul “Trip” Leonetti; five grandchildren: Max, Nick, Jared, Sarah and Aimee and one great-grandchild: Maleena. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Memorial Mass on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart RC Church, 838 Walnut Street, Royersford, PA 19468. A private visitation and burial was held Saturday, April 18 at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved