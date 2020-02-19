|
Mary Gable died December 9, 2019 at 95, in the prayerful, loving arms of her family and buried Dec. 11 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be 11am February 22, Family visit, 10:30am at St. Helena Church 6161 N. 5th St Philadelphia. Daughter of Rudolph & Julia Gable (both deceased). Sibling of Julia (Schaller), Rudy & John (all deceased). Mary was predeceased by her niece Joan Schaller and survived by nieces and nephews Jean Murray (Schaller), Maria Schaller, Frank Schaller, Rudy J, Joseph J, John R, John A, Gary and 12 great and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. Mary was baptized at St. Peter’s 5th & Girard where she started school. She lived at Pennhurst State School and Hospital for over 50 years. In 1986 she returned to Phila. to live with her sister. Mary had a high profile in her Church, the Holistic Health, Natural Living, Sustainable Ag, and Clown communities (name: HAPPY). She participated often in Phila. Senior Games. Mary lived to Polka dance. Tragically, 2015, a vehicle accident resulted in her both legs being amputated above the knee. At 91 Mary survived 5 operations on her legs then continued her active lifestyle. Mary’s new found communities were the Amputee Coalition, the PA Center for Adaptive Sports, the Adaptive Diving Assoc. and Amputees on the Move. Mary died peacefully on the 40th anniversary of Bishop Fulton J. Sheen’s death.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2020