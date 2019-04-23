|
Mary Frances McKenna Gambeski, 88, of Linfield, PA, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born May 19, 1930, in Bayside, NY, Mary was the daughter of the late Edward and Agnes (Reid) McKenna. Mary was a proud graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, NY. She attended business school and held several secretarial positions before retiring from Kings Park Central School District. Mary often described herself as “domestic.” She was a Homemaker, and she enjoyed decorating, gardening, sewing, knitting, and baking. She loved to read cookbooks, and she always had a baked good ready to serve with coffee to anyone who stopped by for a visit. Mary was the wife of the late George P. Gambeski, and they lived in their home in Kings Park, NY for over 40 years. The Gambeskis moved to PA in the 1990s, but Mary never lost her New York accent. Mary was thoughtful, giving, and devoted to her family and friends. In her later years, Mary enjoyed spending time with her dear friends at the Villas of Linfield. Mary is survived by her daughter, Eileen Gambeski of Linfield, PA; two sons, George (Joan) Gambeski of Fishkill, NY, and Robert (Christine) Gambeski of Collegeville, PA; five grandchildren, Erin, Francine, Gabrielle, Catherine, and Mark Gambeski; and one great-granddaughter, McKenna Smith. Mary is also survived by her brother, Edward McKenna; two sisters, Agnes Black and Claire Doran; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, James McKenna, and two sisters, Regina McKenna and Patricia Butler. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road, Spring City, PA 19475. Friends may call on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Phoenixville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019