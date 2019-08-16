Home

Mary Glowacki

Mary Glowacki Obituary
Mary D. (Robish) Glowacki, 92, wife of the late Louis F. “Chops” Glowacki, of Phoenixville, PA died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Woodbridge Place. Born on March 6, 1927 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Parvensky) Robish. She is survived by 3 children: Son, Mark husband of Cathy Glowacki; Daughter, Mary wife of the late Greg Hanson; Daughter, Michele wife of Thomas Sheehan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 213 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 South Main Street, Phoenixville, on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and in church on Friday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Franciscan Shelter, 209 Emmett Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be given at www.Gatchafuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019
