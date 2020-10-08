Mary Jane (Quigley) Boyer, 94, of Boyertown, PA, passed away on October 3, 2020. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. A webcast of Mary’s services will be available at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
.