Mary Jane Hegedus, 89, widow of John E. Hegedus of Maple St., Pottstown, passed away Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Benton, PA., she was a daughter of the late Enos and Lula (Hess) Hartman. She was employed as an Administration Worker at the Pennhurst Center. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, past President of AFSCME Union, a member of Knights of Columbus, Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Peter’s RC Church Woman’s Guild. Surviving is a son Mark T. Hegedus and his wife Cherl, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a brother Robert Hartman Sr. Predeceased by a daughter, Theresa M. Wilhelm, a brother, Dallas Hartman and a sister, Darl Rusinski. A viewing will be held Saturday morning July 6th, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 A.M. Saturday, at Holy Trinity RC Church, 370 South St. Pottstown. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe, PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the TRI County Area Senior Center, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on July 3, 2019