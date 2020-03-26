|
|
Mary Jane (Smith) Powell, 92, wife of the late LeRoy I. Powell of Royersford, PA died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Seasons Hospice. Born on November 16, 1927 in Mont Clare, PA she was the daughter of the late George B. and Sara F. (Griffith) Smith. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mont Clare, PA. She worked in the Payroll Department for Phoenix Steel for 40 years and the in the office at Lawn and Golf. She volunteered in Gift Shop at Phoenixville Hospital for many years and was an active member of the Phoenixville Hospital Auxiliary. She is survived by 2 nephews: George “Mike” husband of Sue Smith; Andrew husband of Mary Ellen Smith, Grand nieces and nephews, Kara, Tyler, Ryan, and Sorcha, Great-grand nephew, Kiernan. She was preceded in death by brother, George “Harvey” Smith. Funeral Service and Entombment will be private at Limerick Garden of Memories. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 181 Walnut Street, Mont Clare, PA 19453. Arrangements are by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020